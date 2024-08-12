New Zealand reveal strong squad for Afghanistan, Sri Lanka Tests

Wellington [New Zealand], August 12 : New Zealand have named a strong squad for next month's one-off Test against Afghanistan and two-match series against Sri Lanka.

The majority of the squad is similar to the one that lost 2-0 to Australia on home soil earlier this year, with experienced quick Tim Southee once again named captain of a side that includes the likes of key batters Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson, as per ICC.

Southee will receive support from fellow fast bowlers Matt Henry, Ben Sears and Will O'Rourke, while the Kiwis have included Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel and Michael Bracewell as spin options alongside part-timers Phillips and Ravindra.

With spin expected to play a crucial role during the matches on the sub-continent, New Zealand coach Gary Stead has already raised the prospect of Southee and his fellow fast bowlers not being used in every match.

"Test tours to the sub-continent can ask some really tough questions of pace bowlers due to the nature of the pitches and the heat and humidity. While we're going over with an open mind around conditions, there is an understanding that all our bowling options may be needed across the different Tests Tim and I have discussed this, and the need during these overseas tours to balance the workloads of the pace-bowlers, including himself, to ensure the team is best served.," Gary Stead said as quoted by ICC.

The Kiwis will take on Afghanistan in a single Test in Noida (India) from 9 September, before travelling to Sri Lanka for two ICC World Test Championship matches commencing on 18 and 26 September.

The matches will be pivotal for New Zealand in their quest to qualify for next year's World Test Championship final according to Stead, with the Kiwis currently occupying third place on the standings below pacesetters India and Australia.

"We know how important the points in Sri Lanka will be to our chances of pushing for a finals spot in England next year. We managed one win from the two Test series in challenging conditions in Bangladesh last December and are keen to build on that. The whole squad is looking forward to test their skills in the longest form of the game in the sub-continen," Stead added.

Following the two matches in Sri Lanka, New Zealand are scheduled to take on India in a three-match series away from home during October and November before another three-game series at home against England at the end of the year.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Test schedule:

Only Test v Afghanistan, Noida, September 9-13

First Test v Sri Lanka, Galle, September 18-22

Second Test v Sri Lanka, Galle, September 26-30.

