New Zealand seamer Tim Southee opens up on reason behind Test retirement

Wellington [New Zealand], November 15 : New Zealand right-arm seamer Tim Southee has shared his reasons for announcing his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the home Test series against England.

Southee, 35, will retire from the longest format after the upcoming series, with his final match likely to take place at his home ground, Seddon Park in Hamilton, just before Christmas.

"I guess you look at what's in front of you. Last year was the [50-over] World Cup, and earlier this year we had the T20 World Cup. We've had this exciting run of Test cricket over the past 12 months. As you near the end of such an exciting period, you start to look ahead. It's a marquee series against a great opposition in Englandone I first faced all those years agoand it feels like the right time," Southee said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Playing for New Zealand was a dream come true. To do that at a young age was pretty special. Sitting here now, reflecting, it's gone by extremely quickly. Over the next however long, I'll reflect more. It's been a great ride, and there's still a little more to come. But when I took the field in Napier, I certainly didn't think I'd be sitting here 17 years later. It's been a real privilege and honour to fulfil a childhood dream and represent my country," he added.

Following his retirement from Test cricket, Southee will decide whether to compete in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka after Christmas. He has also expressed his willingness to make himself available for the World Test Championship Final at Lord's next year, should New Zealand qualify for the one-off Test decider.

With nearly 400 international appearances for New Zealand, Southee retires as the country's leading wicket-taker across formats, with 770 international wickets. His illustrious career includes appearances in four ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, seven ICC Men's T20 World Cups, two Champions Trophy tournaments, and the inaugural World Test Championship Final in 2021.

Southee reflected on the timing of his decision, emphasising the importance of allowing the next generation of bowlers to take centre stage.

"Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up. To play for the Black Caps for 18 years has been the greatest honour and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given me so much," he said, as quoted by the ICC.

"Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to play such a big series against the same opponent my Test career began against all those years agoand at three grounds that are incredibly special to mefeels like the perfect way to end my time in the Black Cap. I'll always be grateful to my family, friends, coaches, our fans, and everyone involved in the game who has supported me over the years. It's been an amazing ride, and I wouldn't change a thing," Southee concluded.

Series schedule:

First Test: November 28 - December 2, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Second Test: December 6-10, Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Third Test: December 14-18, Seddon Park, Hamilton.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (2nd & 3rd Tests), Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor