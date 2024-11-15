New Zealand seamer Tim Southee to retire from Tests after England series

Wellington [New Zealand], November 15 : New Zealand right-arm seamer Tim Southee will retire from the longest format of the game after the completion of the upcoming home Test series against England, meaning his swansong may come at his home ground at Seddon Park in Hamilton just before Christmas.

The 35-year-old will then decide whether he would compete in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka after Christmas and even make himself available for next year's World Test Championship Final at Lord's should New Zealand sneak into the one-off Test decider.

With almost 400 international appearances for his country and the most international wickets of any bowler from New Zealand (770), Southee will retire having appeared at four ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, seven ICC Men's T20 World Cups, two Champions Trophy events and the inaugural World Test Championship Final in 2021.

Southee said the time was right to step away from Test cricket and allow the next generation of New Zealand bowlers the chance to shine.

"Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up. To play for the Black Caps for 18 years has been the greatest honour and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me," Southee asserted as quoted by the ICC.

"Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my Test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap. I'll always be so grateful to my family, friends, coaches, our fans and everyone involved in the game who has supported me and my career over the years. It's been an amazing ride and I wouldn't change a thing," the fast bowler added.

Former skipper Kane Williamson returned to the Test side after recovering from his injury as New Zealand announced their squad on Friday for the three-match series against England at home.

Williamson has been battling a groin injury he picked up against Sri Lanka in September and sat out the recent series in India that saw New Zealand complete a remarkable 3-0 whitewash over Rohit Sharma's side.

But Williamson has recovered well and is part of the squad for the three-match ICC World Test Championship series against England that commences in Christchurch on November 28.

Series schedule:

First Test: November 28 - December 2, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Second Test: December 6-10, Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Third Test: December 14-18, Seddon Park, Hamilton.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (2nd & 3rd Tests), Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

