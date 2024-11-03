New Zealand spinners' double delight: Vettori, Santner, Patel's five-wicket hauls in single Test matches

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : In the history of New Zealand (NZ) cricket, several spinners have achieved the remarkable feat of taking two five-wicket hauls in a single Test match. This rare accomplishment underscores the significant impact these bowlers have had on their respective games. Daniel Vettori, Mitchell Santner, and Ajaz Patel are among the notable New Zealand spinners who have etched their names in the record books with such performances.

Daniel Vettori, one of New Zealand's greatest all-rounders, achieved this feat twice in his illustrious career. The first instance came against Australia in Auckland in 2000. In that match, Vettori showcased his exceptional bowling skills, taking 5 for 62 in the first innings and following it up with 7 for 87 in the second. His performance was instrumental in putting the Australian batters under constant pressure, highlighting his ability to dominate even the strongest line-ups.

Vettori's second such performance came against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2004. He delivered another masterclass in spin bowling, claiming 6 for 70 in the first innings and 6 for 100 in the second. This match further cemented his reputation as a world-class spinner capable of delivering match-winning performances across different conditions.

Mitchell Santner joined this elite list with his stunning performance against India in Pune in 2024. Santner's left-arm spin baffled the Indian batsmen as he took 7 for 53 in the first innings, showcasing his ability to exploit the conditions to his advantage. He continued his dominance in the second innings with a haul of 6 for 104, playing a crucial role in New Zealand's efforts to challenge a formidable Indian batting line-up on their home soil.

Ajaz Patel also made headlines with his extraordinary achievement against India at the Wankhede Stadium in 2024. Patel's tenacity and skill were on full display as he picked up 5 for 103 in the first innings. He then followed it up with a remarkable 6 for 57 in the second innings, demonstrating his prowess and consistency. Patel's performance was not only a personal milestone but also a significant moment in New Zealand cricket history, as it highlighted the depth and quality of the spin bowling resources available to the team.

NZ made history on Indian shores, as a ten-wicket haul from Ajaz Patel and twin fifties from Will Young helped them secure a 25-run win over India in the third and final Test in Mumbai and hand India their first-ever series whitewash at home in a Test series of three or more Tests.

Coming to the match, chasing a target of 147 runs, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant (64 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six) kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.

Ajaz (6/57) took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips (3/42) was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

Earlier, Kiwis (NZ) were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja (5/55) and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin (3/62). A fighting half-century from Will Young (51 in 100 balls, with two fours and a six) was NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146 run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India was 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (60 in 59 balls, with eight four and two sixes) helped India recover. Gill played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock of Washington Sundar (38* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pushed India towards a lead, taking them to 263.

Ajaz Patel (5/103) was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each.

Coming to the NZ first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and opted to bat first. Though spinners Jadeja (5/65) and Sundar (4/81) dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young (71 in 138 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (82 in 129 balls, with three fours and three sixes) pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell was what helped Kiwis get to a respectable score.

