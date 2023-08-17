New Zealand to tour Bangladesh after 10 years, to play ODI series ahead of World Cup

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 17 : The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced the itinerary for New Zealand’s tour of the nation in 10 years, marking the first such encounter since 2013.

New Zealand's long-awaited tour of Bangladesh will feature three ODIs ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The white-ball series would hold significant importance for both teams in their preparations leading up to the marquee event.

The tour's second leg consists of a two-match Test series that will be part of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle. The red-ball matches will take place in November and December, following the World Cup.

The tour is set to start on September 21, with all three ODI matches scheduled to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The Test series is set to begin in late November, following the completion of the World Cup. The location of both Tests will be announced at a later date.

The BCB on Thursday released an official statement regarding the announcement of the tour schedule.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the itinerary for New Zealand’s tour which includes three ODIs and two Tests and will be played on either side of the ICC Cricket World Cup India 2023. This will be New Zealand’s first ODI and Test series in Bangladesh after 2013. The Tests are a part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship and the first WTC series for Bangladesh in the new cycle," BCB said in a statement.

2019 World Cup finalists New Zealand will start their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign on October 5 – the tournament opener – against the defending champions England in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan to start their World Cup campaign on October 7 at the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

