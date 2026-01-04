New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson doubtful for ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2026 after sustaining calf injury

Wellington [New Zealand], January 4 : Veteran New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson's participation in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka is doubtful after he sustained a calf injury, according to the ICC.

The 34-year-old speedster suffered a calf injury while bowling for Desert Vipers in the ILT20 league match against MI Emirates in Dubai on December 21.

The New Zealand cricketer was later ruled out for the remainder of the ILT20, handing over the leadership responsibility to England's Sam Curran.

Additonally, the right-arm pacer has now been sidelined from the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 tournament, which has raised doubts over his participation in the upcoming ICC tournament.

The veteran Ferguson was expected to feature in the upcoming five-match T20I series against India prior to the T20 World Cup. However, with Ferguson still working through recovery and New Zealand already set to be without Will O'Rourke due to a back injury, their fast-bowling resources now look further depleted.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11, with Shubman Gill to lead the side.

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been omitted from the squad, as the BCCI COE has not cleared him to bowl 10 overs in a match. Given the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to follow next month, his workload is being managed, according to a BCCI media advisory.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who occupied the No. 4 spot in the ODI series against South Africa last year during Iyer's absence and went on to score his maiden century in the format, misses out on the squad.

Veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in action for the side. Both players have been in incredible form in ODIs and will look to continue the dominance. Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been added to the squad, while India has opted for two wicket-keeping options, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav are the three spinners in the side, while the pace attack comprises Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh.

Seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also been added to the squad.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

