New Zealand's Martin Guptill Retires From International Cricket

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has confirmed his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a decorated 14-year career. Guptill, 38, has scored 23 international centuries across all three formats while playing 198 ODIs, 122 T20Is and 47 Tests for New Zealand.

He last played for New Zealand in 2022 and now ends his international career as the side’s leading T20I run-scorer with 3,531 from 122 matches, the second-most appearances in the format for a player from the country. He also amassed 7,346 ODI runs, which places him third on the ODI run-scorers list behind Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming. Martin Guptill made his New Zealand debut in January 2009 during the home ODI series against West Indies. In February of the same year, he made his T20I debut before playing his first-ever Test in the very following month.

In ODIs, he scored 7346 runs and is third in New Zealand's list of most ODI runs behind his former teammates Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming. In Tests, he scored 2586 runs. Guptill hit a total of 23 centuries across formats in addition to scoring 76 half-centuries. "As a young kid it was always my dream to play for New Zealand and I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have played 367 games for my country," said Martin Guptill."I will forever cherish the memories made wearing the silver fern alongside a great group of guys.

"I want to say a huge thanks to all my team-mates and coaching staff over the years, in particular Mark O’Donnell who has coached me since the Under 19 level and been a source of ongoing support and wisdom over my career," he added.Speaking further, Guptill said: "To my wife Laura and our beautiful children Harley and Teddy – thank-you. Thank you Laura for the sacrifices you have made for me and our family. You’ve been my biggest supporter, my rock and my counsel through all of the ups and downs that come with the game. I am eternally grateful."Finally I’d like to thank all the cricket fans, here in NZ and around the world for all their support throughout the years."While Guptill has retired from international cricket, he will continue to play domestic cricket and T20 franchise cricket. At present, he is leading Auckland Aces in the ongoing Super Smash.