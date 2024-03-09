New Zealand's Matt Henry reaches milestone of 250 international wickets

Christchurch [New Zealand], March 9 : New Zealand pacer Matt Henry brought up a major career milestone on Saturday as he completed 250 international wickets.

The 32-year-old pacer reached this milestone during the ongoing second Test between New Zealand and Australia at Christchurch.

Henry took 7/67 during Australia's first inning and dismantled their world-class batting line-up. He picked up the prized wickets of Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, and Travis Head while also snaring Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

In 124 international games, Henry now has taken 254 wickets at an average of 28.35, with the best figures of 7/23. He has 14 four-wicket hauls and 5 five-fors in international cricket.

He is also the 13th-highest wicket-taker for the Kiwis, with skipper Tim Southee at the top with 757 international scalps.

In 25 Tests, Henry has taken 93 wickets at an average of 32.09 and best bowling figures of 7/23.

In 82 ODIs, Henry has 141 scalps to his name at an average of 26.39, with the best bowling figures of 5/30.

In 17 T20Is, Henry has 20 wickets at an average of 24.80, with the best bowling figures of 3/32.

Leading the series 1-0, the Aussies won the toss at the Hagley Oval, asking New Zealand to bat first. The Kiwis were cleaned up for 162 in their first innings, with Tom Latham (38 in 69 balls, with seven fours), Henry (29 in 28 balls, with five fours), Southee (26 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) putting up decent scores.

Josh Hazlewood (5/31) and Starc (3/59) were the pick of the bowlers for the visitors.

However, thanks to Henry's heroics, Australia folded for 256 runs in their first innings, taking a lead of 94 over the hosts. Marnus Labuschagne (90 in 147 balls, with 12 fours) top-scored for Australia, returning to form after a lean spell with the willow.

NZ's second innings is currently in progress on Day two.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor