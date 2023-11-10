New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra meets his grandmother in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10 : Kiwi star opener Rachin Ravindra met his grandmother in Bengaluru following New Zealand's match against Sri Lanka in the 41st match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday.

The left-handed batter took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and said that he was blessed to have such an amazing family.

He also added that grandparents are angels whose memories and blessings stay with us forever.

"Jai Shree Ram! Blessed to have such an amazing family. Grandparents are angels whose memories and blessings stay with us forever," Ravindra wrote on X.

He also shared a video on his social media where Ravindra's grandmother performed 'look away' ritual on him. After the video was shared on the internet, it gained more than 680 k views and went viral.

https://x.com/RachinRavindra_/status/1722844475372736933?s=20

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra shone amid New Zealand's scorching start to their ODI World Cup campaign. Despite having only 12 ODI appearances prior to the competition, Ravindra immediately made headlines by striking a brilliant 123 not-out knock in their nine-wicket opening-day victory over defending champions England in Ahmedabad.

Following his hundred against England, the 23-year-old batter played another scintillating knock of 119 runs against Australia.

He continued to simmer with stylish half-centuries against the Netherlands (51) and India (75) before his next century came in the thrilling match against Australia at Dharamsala, where he smashed 116 in 89 balls, bringing New Zealand within touching distance of a mammoth 389 target before falling five runs short.

In total, Ravindra amassed 565 runs at an average of 70.62 in the ongoing tournament.

