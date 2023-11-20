Newlands Stadium in Cape Town to host SA20 season two final

Cape Town [South Africa], November 20 : The Newlands stadium in Cape Town will be the stage where the SA20 season two champions will be crowned in the final on February 10. The stadium will also play host to the first Qualifier on February 6. The Wanderers will host the two back-to-back knockout matches - the Eliminator on February 7 and Qualifier 2 on February 8.

"With only 50 days to go until the first ball is bowled, today marks another significant day as we announce the city of Cape Town as our host city for the final and confirm our venues for the playoffs and final," SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said, according to a release by SA20.

"Summer and cricket have always been synonymous with one another and with the January/February window locked in annually, the SA20 will be the place to be. Cape Town is not only a global tourist destination for summer holidays but is a proven event destination successfully hosting the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final, the Volvo Ocean Race, the URC Final, the Cape Epic and many more. This is a city with a unique vibe, iconic locations and incredible entertainment options. We look forward to hosting a world-class final come February 10, 2024," he added.

"As the city of Cape Town, we are excited to partner with SA20 and showcase our beautiful city during their Season 2 playoffs and finals. We were proud when the joint-most successful IPL team, Mumbai Indians, chose Cape Town to be home for their SA20 franchise (MI Cape Town) and hope that securing Newlands as the venue for the final will be a good omen for MI Cape Town in Season 2," Deputy Mayor, Eddie Andrews said.

"We saw the buzz around the city, from cricket enthusiasts to casual sports fans alike during Season 1. Furthermore, the economic and environmental impact of the League aligns with our goals of making lives better for our citizens. We cannot wait to work with SA20 to showcase incredible cricket and our incredible city throughout the tournament, culminating in the playoffs and final at Newlands," he added.

The playoffs are a new addition to the anticipated season two, with the top two teams contesting Qualifier one, number three and four playing in the eliminator and the loser of Qualifier one and the winner of the eliminator playing in Qualifier two. This will set up a championship clash between the winner of Qualifier one and the winner of Qualifier two in the Final on February 10.

With only 50 days to go until the opening match, the countdown is ticking as cricketers gear up for a month of entertainment and world-class cricket, the release said.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will begin their title defence with a mouth-watering clash against Joburg Super Kings in Gqeberha on January 10, with the cricket fever spreading across all of South Africa's top stadiums throughout the month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor