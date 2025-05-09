"Next decision will be taken after assessing the situation": Chairman Arun Dhumal on suspension of IPL

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 9 : Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal said the 18th edition of the cash-rich league has been suspended for a week, and the restarting of the event will be decided after assessing the situation.

On Friday afternoon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its decision to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025, with immediate effect, for one week due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Speaking on the suspension of IPL 2025, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told ANI, "The tournament has been suspended for a week. The next decision will be taken after assessing the situation."

Further, the 46-year-old spoke about the clash between the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, which was played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala, was called off midway through the first innings. Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

"As you know, the situation escalated yesterday... To ensure no panic in the crowd and the safety of the public, steps were taken and people were evacuated comfortably," Dhumal added.

According to a BCCI source, the Indian board arranged a special Vande Bharat train to transport players from Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and the entire broadcast crew from Dharamshala to Delhi.

