Ngidi confident of strong showing at WTC final owing to past success at Lord's

New Delhi [India], June 9 : South Africa's right-arm seamer Lungi Ngidi said that he is very confident that his team will perform brilliantly at the Lord's during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final as the Proteas have won a lot of matches at this venue in the past.

Playing at Lord's extracts 'fond memories' for much of the South African stars setting themselves for the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia starting from June 11.

Here's what happened at Lord's in August 2022, when SA sealed a famous Test win over England. It was described as a 'thumping victory'.

The Proteas beat the hosts by an innings and 12 runs, off the back of a five-wicket haul from Kagiso Rabada in the first innings, earning Player of the Match honours.

South Africa claimed victory inside three days - a result which looms large as they set their sights on elusive ICC silverware in the World Test Championship Final, at that very venue on Wednesday.

This time, the Proteas will take on Australia, the defending World Test Champions. But they are drawing on the 2022 experience to help them build confidence ahead of this new challenge.

Lungi Ngidi was one of the Proteas players who played in a Test win at Lord's in 2022, opening the attack alongside Rabada.

"(There were) very fond memories of the last time we were here. I think we bring a lot of confidence, especially having played on the wicket (previously). (But) we know Australia have played a lot of cricket here as well. But I think we bring a lot of confidence knowing that we have won a game at Lord's, we have played Test cricket at Lord's," Ngidi said as per an ICC release.

South Africans who are playing in their first Test at Lord's have spent lead-up days taking in the ground's aura to ensure they're laser-focused once the opening day arrives.

David Bedingham and Tristan Stubbs revealed that entering the historic ground was a moment they won't easily forget, as they laid eyes on the venue's recognisable features, like the balcony where teams nervously watch from.

"The first time we got there, everyone was on the balcony with their phones out," Bedingham said.

"The pavilion, the history. You watch games from the past, (players) watching from the balcony," Stubbs added.

Ngidi's bowling will prove pivotal for the challengers at Lord's. He's soaking it all in.

"It's any cricketer's dream to play at Lord's. I've been blessed with the opportunity before, playing England. That was quite something for me - the nerves, the excitement. But coming back, this time around, the nerves are a lot more settled," Ngidi continued.

"Obviously a big title on the line, but the beautiful thing about Test cricket is the process remains pretty much the same. It's very exciting, Lord's is a beautiful ground - the atmosphere and the crowd as well. I really enjoy how the crowd interacts with the players. So, very exciting," the spearhead concluded.

