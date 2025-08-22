Ngidi joins elites following brilliant fifer against Australia in 2nd ODI

Mackay [Australia], August 22 : South African pacer Lungi Ngidi continued his fine run against Australia, joining the elite company of stars with multiple five-wicket hauls against Australia in the ODI format following a remarkable 84-run win in the second ODI on Friday.

Ngidi took 5/42 as the Aussies continued their poor run in ODIs, bundled out for 193 while chasing 278 runs.

With two five-wicket hauls against the Aussies, he has joined Trent Boult (two five-wicket hauls), New Zealand pacer Shane Bond (three five-wicket hauls) and West Indies icon Curtly Ambrose (three five-wicket hauls).

In 11 ODIs against Australia, Ngidi has taken 26 wickets at an average of 16.96, with a strike rate of 20.2 and an economy rate of 5.03, with best figures of 6/58.

This is South Africa's fifth consecutive bilateral ODI series win against Australia.

After opting to bat, South Africa saw two early wickets as Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton both fell in the power play. Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs had led a recovery from the middle-order after two early strikes from Xavier Bartlett.

Breetzke's innings helped steady the Proteas. Breetzke stitched together handy partnerships with both Tony de Zorzi and Stubbs. He fell short by twelve runs to miss his second century in ODIs. Breetzke miscued a big hit off Nathan Ellis to be caught for 88 (78 balls, with eight fours and two sixes). Another short ball got the better of Dewald Brevis in Ellis's next over, leaving South Africa in trouble again.

Breetzke's eight boundaries and two sixes in his innings were essential in leading the Proteas to a respectable 277 in 49.1 overs. Stubbs also played a vital role for the Proteas as he slammed 74 runs off 87 balls, with three fours and a six.

Australia's Adam Zampa (3/63) and Nathan Ellis (2/46) made sure that South Africa was not able to surpass 300.

While chasing, in the third over, opener Travis Head mistimed a loft off Nandre Burger, followed by Marnus Labuschagne falling to Ngidi, for 1 for the second time in a row. Before being caught by a mistimed pull, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh had scored 18 runs, including four boundaries, despite having dropped a catch.

Josh Inglis and Cameron Green (35 in 54 balls, with three fours) had a 67-run partnership for the fourth wicket to stabilise the ship before Green was out for 35 after hitting a return catch back to Senuran Muthusamy; Inglis (87 in 74 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) was the sole survivor as the innings quickly fell apart after that. As Australia were bowled out for 193, Ngidi ended the lower order with the important wickets of Hardie and Inglis in back-to-back overs.

Ngidi was named player of the match for his brilliance with the ball.

Brief Scores: South Africa 277 (Matthew Breetzke 88, Tristan Stubbs 74; Adam Zampa 3/63). Vs Australia 193 (Josh Inglis 87, Cameron Green 35; Lungi Ngidi 5/42).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor