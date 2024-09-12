"Nice to get away quickly": Travis Head

Southampton [UK], September 12 : Australia's opener Travis Head expressed satisfaction with his performance and the team's overall strategy following their 28-run victory against England in the first T20I in Southampton on Wedsnesday.

Head, whose rapid innings set the stage for Australia's total, shared insights into his approach and the team's dynamics.

"Nice start. Nice to get away quickly. I just tried to score," Head said after the match.

"The wickets against Scotland were very different. We were trying to use the pace on the ball. Guys have been playing together for the last couple of years. The coach and captain want me to bat freely. I try to whack it every time.

Head emphasized the importance of his quick start, which laid a solid foundation for Australia. He focused on scoring rapidly to put pressure on the English bowlers early in the innings. He noted the difference in playing conditions compared to their series against Scotland.

Head mentioned that in Southampton they were trying to use the pace of the ball effectively. Head highlighted the benefit of having a consistent team, with players who have been playing together for the last couple of years.

He appreciated the support from the coach and captain, who encouraged him to bat freely. This backing allowed Head to play his natural aggressive game.

Batting first, Australia was all out for 179 in 19.3 overs. Head's explosive 59 off 23 ball combined with Matthew Short's 41 from 26, gave Australia a flying start with an 86-run opening partnership.

Short, returning to the team after missing the Scotland series for paternity leave, replaced Jake Fraser-McGurk and made a strong case to be David Warner's long-term replacement.

England's leg-spinners Adil Rashid (1-23) and Liam Livingstone (3-22) managed to slow down Australia's run rate in the middle overs.

Poor shot selection from the Australians helped England's cause, and fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood cleaned up the tail.

Despite being 2-118 at the halfway mark, Australian batting underwent a collapse, losing eight wickets for 61 runs after the drinks break. Captain Phil Salt's decision to rely on his spinners paid off immediately when Rashid bowled Mitchell Marsh.

Josh Inglis kept Australia's score ticking with a quick 37, but Livingstone's bowling proved crucial. Livingstone dismissed Short, followed by grabbing two wickets in two balls, trapping Marcus Stoinis lbw, and smashing Tim David's front pad to leave Australia at 132 for 5 in the 13th over.

Despite, the comeback in bowling, English failed to capitalise and were able to manage only 151 in 19.2 overs. Zampa, who took 2-20 from his four overs, along with Australia's seamers, dominated the run chase.

Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott took two and three wickets respectively, while the team faced a potential setback with Xavier Bartlett leaving the field due to a suspected side strain. England, led by interim captain Phil Salt and coach Marcus Trescothick, quickly found themselves struggling at 52 for 4 while chasing 180.

Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran added a 54-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but England's innings lost momentum in the cold conditions. Hazlewood, returning from a calf injury, struck early by claiming Will Jacks' wicket, making it difficult for England to keep up with the required run rate. Australia's combination of aggressive batting and disciplined bowling proved too much for England, securing a convincing win in the series opener.

