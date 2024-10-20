Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 : After registering eight-wicket win against India in the first Test at Bengaluru on Sunday, New Zealand left-hand batter Rachin Ravindra said that the Bengaluru pitch was a nice wicket to bat on.

A fine bowling performance from Matt Henry and William O'Rourke, coupled with brilliant batting from Rachin Ravindra, helped New Zealand secure an eight-wicket victory over a resilient Indian side in the first Test at Bengaluru. This is the Kiwis' first win in India in over 36 years, since 1988. With this victory, they lead the three-match series 1-0.

"It's a nice city, a nice wicket to bat on. The odds are in my favour. I guess it's a combination of both (form and preparation). As long as I have clarity of what needs to be done and I know what my plan is it's great. And also had the choice of being able to move forward and back, wasn't trying to take the attack to them but taking care of my position which is important in this part of the world. Preparation does help. When you've got six Tests in a row, you're always looking to do something extra. Luckily enough it all worked out today. I was trying to get a read of different surfaces, red roil and black soil, and seeing what sort of guard I could stand on for different kinds of bowlers. Nets every single day, net bowlers coming in, all that was an invaluable experience. Very grateful for those guys putting it on (facilities in Chennai)," Rachin Ravindra said in the post-match presentation.

Chasing a total of 107 runs, Jasprit Bumrah (2/29) showed some fight for India, but Will Young (48*) and Rachin (39*) helped the Kiwis complete a comprehensive win.

Earlier, India had taken a 106-run lead in the second innings, scoring 462/10 in response to New Zealand's total of 402/10 in the first innings. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 from 52 balls, with six fours) and skipper Rohit Sharma (52 from 63 balls, with eight fours and a six) gave India a solid start with a 72-run opening stand.

Sarfaraz then took charge, first forming a 136-run partnership with Virat Kohli (70 from 102 balls, with eight fours and a six) and later a 177-run stand with Pant (99 from 105 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) to put India in the lead. However, the introduction of the new ball saw India lose seven wickets for just 54 runs, with the middle order failing to contribute significantly.

William O'Rourke (3/92) and Matt Henry (3/102) took full advantage of the new ball, dismantling the Indian batting line-up just when a massive lead seemed likely. Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee chipped in with one each.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted 402 in response to India's 356. A magnificent century from Rachin Ravindra (134 from 157 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) and a quickfire 65 from Southee (73 balls, eight fours, and four sixes) helped lift New Zealand from 233/7 to 402, thanks to a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket. Devon Conway (91 from 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) also made a valuable contribution at the top.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/99) bowled well for India, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah took one each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, India had a nightmare start under overcast, pace-friendly conditions. Henry (5/15) and O'Rourke (4/22) ran through the Indian batting order, bundling them out for just 46 runs in 31.2 overs. Only Jaiswal (13) and Pant (20) managed to reach double figures.

Brief Scores: India: 46 and 462 (Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99, William O'Rourke 3/92) lost to New Zealand: 402 and 110/2 (Will Young 48*, Rachin Ravindra 39*, Jasprit Bumrah 2/29).

