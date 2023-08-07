Nicholas Pooran fined 15 per cent match-fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during 2nd T20I between IND-WI

Georgetown [Guyana], August 7 : West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran has been fined 15 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct, announced the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

The incident involving West Indies' star player occurred during the second T20I against India in Guyana.

Pooran was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct in the second T20I against India. Pooran flouted Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.

The incident occurred following the review of an LBW decision in the 4th over of the India innings. Pooran criticized the umpires for having to use up a player review for a decision he thought was clearly not out.

There was no need for a formal hearing after Pooran admitted to the offence and accepted the sanctions levelled by on-field umpires Leslie Reifer and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth official Patrick Gustard and proposed by match referee Richie Richardson.

In addition, one demerit point has been added to Pooran’s disciplinary record, which was his first offence in a 24-month period.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent deduction from a player's match fee, and the addition of one or two demerit points to the player's record.

Pooran played a crucial role with the bat in West Indies' win in the second T20I that put them 2-0 up in the five-match series. Chasing 153 to win, the skipper smashed a 40-ball 67, coming into bat in the first over after West Indies lost two wickets. Shimron Hetmyer (22) and Shimron Hetmyer (21) played a supporting role after India reduced WI to 32/3 in the powerplay.

Despite India's rallying back with the ball later, West Indies' ninth-wicket pairing of Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hossein took their side to victory with an over to spare. Skipper Hardik Pandya (3/35) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/19) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, India had scored 152/7, with Tilak Varma (51 in 41 balls) being the top-scorer. Ishan Kishan (27) and skipper Hardik Pandya (24) also played crucial knocks. Romario Shepherd (2/28) and Alzarri Joseph (2/28) impressed with the ball for the Windies.

The third T20I will take place in Guyana on Tuesday.

