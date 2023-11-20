Nirmala Sitharaman meets Mohammed Siraj, congratulates him for good performances in World Cup 2023

New Delhi [India], November 20 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and congratulated him for his fine performance in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup at home.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the minister's office shared pictures of the minister meeting the pacer at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

"Smt @nsitharamanmet Indian cricketer Shri Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and congratulated him for the team's stellar performance at the just concluded #CWC23. The Hon'ble Finance Minister noted that the entire team played with great determination and grit throughout the tournament and brought immense joy and pride to the entire nation. She also boosted the morale of the Indian fast bowler and extended best wishes for the upcoming tournaments. @BCCI," tweeted Nirmala's office handle.

https://twitter.com/nsitharamanoffc/status/1726579962499813760

Siraj took 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 33.50, with the best bowling figures of 3/16. Siraj complemented the pace duo of seniors Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in his first World Cup really well.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well.

Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

