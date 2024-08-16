Niroshan Dickwella suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket for doping violation

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced that wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella has been suspended for an indefinite period due to a doping violation.

The suspension, which takes effect immediately, bars Dickwella from participating in all forms of cricket while further investigations are carried out.

The 31-year-old, who recently captained Galle Marvels in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, failed to pass a doping test conducted in accordance with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines during the recent Lanka Premier League.

"The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice," read an official statement from Sri Lanka Cricket as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The doping test, carried out by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA) during the LPL 2024, is part of SLC's broader efforts to preserve the integrity of the sport.

"The test, which was conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA) during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, is part of SLC's ongoing commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sport," read the official statement.

"This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, is aimed at ensuring that cricket remains free from the influence of prohibited substances," stated by the board.

"SLC, together with the Ministry of Sports and SLADA, conducts these tests during domestic tournaments randomly to safeguard the sport against anti-doping violations," stated SLC.

Dickwella captained Galle Marvels in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, they last represented Sri Lanka in March 2023 and was recently called up for the national team's T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this year, though he did not play in any of the matches.

Despite his talent, Dickwella's career has been marked by disciplinary issues, which have often overshadowed his on-field performances.

His off-field behaviour has drawn significant criticism, particularly in light of his inconsistent form.

In 2021, Dickwella was among three players alongside Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilake banned for breaching bio-bubble protocols during a tour.

Over his career, Dickwella has served as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper across formats, amassing 2,757 runs in Tests, 1,604 in ODIs, and 480 in T20Is.

As investigations continue, Dickwella's future in cricket remains uncertain, with his latest controversy adding to a career already marred by off-field issues.

