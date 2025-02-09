Nita Ambani congratulates MI Cape Town for winning maiden SA20 2025 title

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 : Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation congratulated the MI Cape Town as they went on to clinch the 2025 edition of the SA20 on Saturday.

MI Cape Town spearhead Kagiso Rabada delivered an inspired performance with the ball to lead his team to their maiden SA20 title at a sold-out Wanderers stadium.

Lifting their first trophy in the league, the MI Cape Town showcased absolute dominance from start to finish through the season. With relentless consistency, they won match after match, never taking the foot off the accelerator, capping off a historic campaign in style.

With this triumph, every team in the MI Family now has a Winner's trophy in its cabinet.

"What a proud and historic moment for the MI family! From Mumbai to New York, the UAE to Cape Town - MI teams have won league titles & the hearts of fans across the globe. This title is a testament to our commitment to excellence, our belief in talent, and the spirit of Mumbai Indians. We are a truly global family, united by our passion for the game. A heartfelt thank you to all our fans for their unwavering support - this victory is as much yours as it is ours. Congratulations to MI Cape Town for making 2025 a year to remember!" Nita Ambani said as quoted by the Reliance Foundation press release.

Owner of Mumbai Indians, Akash Ambani also congratulated the MI Cape Town team.

"MI Cape Town's journey this season has been nothing short of exceptional, and I couldn't be prouder of the team. This victory is a testament to the MI philosophybacking talent, believing in the process, and playing with heart. This win is for our fans, who have stood by us through every high and low. Newlands Cape Town, this is your momentenjoy it!" Akash Ambani said

With this historic win, Mumbai Indians continue to set new benchmarks in global franchise cricket. Over the past 17 years, the dedication of the MI familycomprising Mumbai Indians (IPL & WPL), MI Cape Town, MI Emirates, and MI New Yorkhas resulted in an incredible 11 T20 league titles worldwide. This includes five IPL championships, two Champions League victories, and the inaugural WPL and Major League Cricket titles in 2023, along with the ILT20 title in 2024.

MI's journey has been one of passion, perseverance, and excellence, bringing together talent from across the world and winning not just trophies, but the hearts of millions of fans. With this SA20 victory, 2025 has started on the perfect note for the MI family.

