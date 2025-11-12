Nitish Kumar Reddy Released From India Squad Ahead of First Test vs South Africa

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team: All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from India’s squad for the first Test against South Africa. The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Reddy will join the India A team for a three-match One-day series against South Africa A in Rajkot. The matches are scheduled from November 13 to 19 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. He will return to the squad for the second Test post the conclusion of the A series.

"All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from India’s squad for the first Test against South Africa. Nitish will join the India A squad for the One-day series against South Africa A in Rajkot. The three One-dayers between India A and South Africa A will take place from 13th to 19th November at the Niranjan Shah Stadium," read a statement from the BCCI.

The first Test will be played at Eden Gardens from November 14 to 18. The second Test will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, from November 22 to 26.

Earlier, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that Dhruv Jurel will play in the first Test. "I don't think you can leave him out for this Test, is the short answer," ten Doeschate said about Jurel. "But obviously, you can only pick 11 as well, so someone else will have to miss out. I think we've got a pretty good idea of the combination," Ryan ten Doeschate told reporters. "Our position hasn't changed on Nitish. He didn't get a chance in Australia. But looking at the challenge here, I think he'll miss out from the XI this week," he said.

India's updated squad for first Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

India A’s updated squad for one-day series: Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy.