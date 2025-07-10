Nitish Kumar Reddy's twin strikes key highlight of balanced first session of play at Lord's (Day 1, Lunch)

London [UK], July 10 : Nitish Kumar Rerddy's twin strikes in his first over were the highlights of a balanced first session for India on day one of the third Test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

At the end of the first session, England was 83/2, with Joe Root (24*) and Ollie Pope (12*) unbeaten at the crease, having formed a 39-run partnership.

After England won the toss and opted to bat first, the openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were watchful against the fiery pace of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, who beat their bat several times, on a pitch which had a little grass, but not a lot of carry initially.

Having scored 15 runs in the first seven overs, Zak Crawley broke the shackles in the eighth over by Akash, striking him for three boundaries, one through the covers, one edged over the slip cordon, and the last one being the best of the lot.

At the end of 13 overs, England was 35/0, with Duckett (19*) and Crawley (18*) unbeaten., having gone through the first hour safely despite some threatening bowling.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was introduced to the attack immediately after drinks break. The move paid off handsomely as he managed to make Duckett and Crawley give away their wickets, caught by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Duckett went back for a 40-ball 23 (three fours) while Crawley (18 in 43 balls with four boundaries). England was suddenly in soup, at 44/2.

Duckett got dismissed while attempting a pull, while the delivery brushed past Crawley's gloves into Pant's hands.

Joe Root joined Ollie Pope, and with two boundaries in Mohammed Siraj's 18th over, Root brought up England's 50-run mark in 16.4 overs. With a flick through mid-wicket and a drive through covers, Root asserted his intent to score big and make amends for the last two disappointing matches.

Root and Pope made sure that England ended the session without any further damage.

Brief Scores: England: 83/2 (Joe Root 24, Ben Duckett 23, Nitish Kumar Reddy 2/15) vs India.

