Nitish Rana and Saachi Marwah Welcome Twin Boys, Share Heartfelt Post on Social Media (See Pics)

Indian cricketer Nitish Rana and his wife Saachi Marwah have welcomed twin boys into their family. The babies were born on June 14, 2025. The couple shared the happy news through a joint Instagram post of three photos on Monday, June 16. In the first photo, one of the babies is wrapped in a blanket with "Baby Rana" written on it, while Nitish is seen placing his hand gently on the infant. The second image shows the baby holding Nitish’s finger. The third photo features a tattoo on Saachi’s hand.

The caption on the post read, “From our forever tattoos to twin boys – plot twist we did not see coming. Same date. (14.06.25) Same us. Just two tiny humans added.”

The announcement received warm wishes from friends, family members, and fellow cricketers. Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, Ramandeep Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Piyush Chawla extended their congratulations. Rajasthan Royals, the franchise Rana represented in the 2025 Indian Premier League season, also sent their best wishes.

In March this year, the couple had earlier shared the news of expecting twins. Rana had posted, “From stadiums to site visits, now onto our biggest project yet – two tiny teammates coming soon.”

Nitish Rana made his international debut in 2021 during India's tour of Sri Lanka. He began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2016. After two seasons, he joined Kolkata Knight Riders, where he played for seven years and briefly led the team. He was part of the KKR squad that won the IPL 2024 title under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Kolkata Knight Riders released Nitish Rana, and he was bought by Rajasthan Royals. Rana scored 217 runs in 11 matches, including two half-centuries. He played a quickfire knock of 81 runs off 36 balls against Chennai Super Kings and followed it with 51 runs off 28 balls against Delhi Capitals. However, in the remaining matches, he failed to cross the 30-run mark. He finished the season with 217 runs from 11 innings at a strike rate of 161.94.

Saachi Marwah is an interior designer and is active on social media. She is also the sister of actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek.