Melbourne [Australia], December 29 : Nitish Kumar Reddy's family expressed their joy on the young batter scoring a historic maiden international hundred in Melbourne against Australia in a difficult situation.

Nitish's father Muthyala Reddy on Sunday said that his son has made the family 'very proud'. Recalling that he had tears in his eyes after Nitish hit the ton, he said he couldn't stop saying thanks to him.

"I am really very proud of my son. He (Nitish) brought my family to this stage. He made our family very proud, I thank him for that. I know he is my son, but can't stop saying thanks to him. My son made his debut century where legendary cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Lakshman and Ravi Shastri were played here (Melbourne). As a father, I got tears in my eyes. I pray to god that he will hit more centuries like this in future," Muthyala told ANI.

Nitish Reddy played a magnificent knock of 114 runs from 189 balls at a time bailing India out of a precarious situation in the Melbourne Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Nitish Reddy's sister Tejaswi said that everyone in the family is very happy and proud of the young India all-rounder.

"We are all very happy. We are all proud. He said that he'd make us proud and he did it and he showed it yesterday. We are speechless. It's his way of representing India. We respect our nation," Tejaswi said.

Nitish's mother Manasa said reflected how former cricketers Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar also had tears in their eyes watching Nitish's knock.

"It was truly surprising for us to hear that Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar got tears from their eyes after watching my son, Nitish Reddy's century. I am really proud of my son," she said.

His knock included 11 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease and brought the visitors back into the game.

The 21-year-old all-rounder had a day to remember as he struck his maiden Test ton, creating a moment that will be etched in the memories of cricket fans for years to come.

The journey to his maiden Test ton was far from easy, marked by challenges, especially after India lost Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah in quick succession.

When Mohammed Siraj joined Nitish at the crease, Australia's captain Pat Cummins had three deliveries left to deny Nitish his century. Siraj, however, weathered the storm, ensuring Nitish got back on strike to complete his hundred in red-ball cricket.

India ended their first inning on Day 4 at 369, after trailing by 105 runs.

