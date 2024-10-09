Nitish, Rinku fifties help India post massive 221/9 against Bangladesh in 2nd T20I

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Blistering half-centuries from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh helped India post 221/9 in their 20 overs during the second T20I at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

After being reduced to 41/3, Rinku and Nitish put together a 108-run partnership, with Hardik Pandya providing a crucial cameo to push India to a formidable total. India now needs to defend 222 runs to clinch the series 2-0.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. India started well, with 15 runs coming in the opening over from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, including three boundaries from Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

However, Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib struck early, removing both openers cheaply. Samson was caught by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto for 10 at mid-off, while Abhishek's stumps were shattered by a brilliant delivery from Tanzim. India was 25/2 in three overs.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav attempted to build a partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy, but Mustafizur Rahman dismissed him for eight off 10 balls, with Shanto taking a fine catch. India was 41/3 in 5.3 overs.

Rinku Singh joined Nitish at number five, forming a left-right hand combination. India crossed the 50-run mark in 6.4 overs.

Rinku took the initial lead in attack, and a no-ball from Mahmudullah opened the floodgates, with Nitish hammering him for a six and a four. In the next over, Rinku and Nitish plundered 24 runs off Rishad Hossain, with Nitish smashing two sixes and Rinku adding a four and a six.

The duo reached their 50-run stand in just 26 balls.

By the 10th over, India had reached 101/3, with Rinku on 27* and Nitish on 36*.

Nitish and Rinku continued their onslaught, leaving Bangladesh helpless. The 13th over from Miraz went for 26 runs, with Nitish hitting three sixes and a four, bringing up his maiden T20I fifty in 27 balls, including three fours and four sixes.

Their 100-run partnership came up in just 45 balls.

Mustafizur eventually broke the stand, dismissing Nitish for 74 off 34 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes, caught by Mehidy. India was 149/4 in 14.3 overs and reached 150 in 13.4 overs with some incredible power-hitting.

Hardik Pandya joined Rinku, continuing the left-right combination and the relentless attack. Hardik immediately took Rishad for a four and a six.

In the 16th over, Rinku smashed Tanzim for two fours and a six, bringing up his fifty off 26 balls, with five fours and three sixes.

Rinku and Hardik's promising partnership ended when Rinku was caught by Jaker Ali off Taskin for 53 from 29 balls. India was 185/5 after 17 overs.

A six from Hardik helped India reach the 200-run mark in 18.2 overs.

Riyan Parag's 15-run cameo, featuring two consecutive sixes, was ended by Tanzim, thanks to a great catch from Mahmudullah. Soon after, Hardik (32 from 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Varun Chakravarthy (0) were dismissed by Rishad as they attempted big hits. India was 214/8 in 19.2 overs.

Arshdeep Singh hit a powerful shot, but was caught as Rishad claimed his third wicket in the final over.

India finished at 221/9, with Mayank Yadav (1*) and Washington Sundar (0*) unbeaten.

Rishad (3/55) and Taskin (2/16) were the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, with Tanzim and Mustafizur also taking two wickets.

