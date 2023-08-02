"No concrete decisions," says PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf on Pakistan's coaching and management staff

Lahore [Pakistan], August 2 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has stated that "no concrete decisions" have been taken on the composition of Pakistan's coaching and management staff, as per ESPNcricinfo.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, PCB chair Ashraf said Misbah-ul-Haq, the former captain of Pakistan's cricket team, will be the newly-formed management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"I don't think it matters whether coaches are local or foreign, there's no concrete decision on whether to change coaches as of now. I've created a committee headed by Misbah-ul-Haq. That committee will look at all cricketing matters and will consult any cricketers they want to be a part of it. When they give us their final analysis, I'll get involved in the discussion and we'll make a joint decision that is in the best interests of Pakistan cricket," Ashraf said in the interview.

Mickey Arthur was named Pakistan team director in April, while Grant Bradburn, who previously served as fielding coach for Pakistan, was named head coach the following month. Rehan-ul-Haq, who was general manager of Islamabad United for all eight seasons of the Pakistan Super League, has been named national team manager. Each of these appointments occurred during Najam Sethi's six-month interim tenure as PCB chairman.

Ashraf said that the cricket committee was formed to oversee all critical aspects and suggestions for improvement of Pakistan cricket.

While the committee has yet to meet formally, Misbah has previously expressed his displeasure with certain of the coaching arrangements. He referred to the PCB's pursuit of Arthur under Sethi as a "slap on Pakistan cricket," and he succeeded Arthur as Pakistan's head coach in 2019.

