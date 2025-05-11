"No decision has been taken yet": Rajeev Shukla on resuming IPL

New Delhi [India] May 11 : Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), said no final decision has been made yet regarding the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 restart.

Shukla stated that BCCI officials are actively working on the situation and assured that the tournament would be restarted soon.

"No decision has been taken yet. The BCCI officials are working on the situation. The tournament was suspended for a week, and yesterday there was a ceasefire....The tournament will be restarted soon," Shukla told reporters on Sunday.

On Friday afternoon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its decision to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025, with immediate effect, for one week due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala was called off midway through the first innings on Thursday. Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

In an official statement, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders."

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders," he added.

Later in the day, the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, which was set to be held on May 24 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, was postponed until further notice due to rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

