"No decision made on Bumrah playing 5th Test": Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak ahead of series decider

London (UK), July 29 : Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak siad on Tuesday that World No. 1 seamer Jasprit Bumrah is "fit" but no discussion on his playing in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England starting from July 31 at the Oval.

While speaking at the press conference, Kotak said, "No discussion on Jasprit Bumrah playing. Bumrah is fit now. According to his load, he has bowled one inning in the last match. So, obviously head coach, our physio and captain, will have a discussion and decide."

Bumrah has been the best bowler for the Indian team in the ongoing series, having grabbed 14 wickets with two fifers at an average of 26.00 and an economy rate of 3.04.

During the announcement of India's squad for the Test tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Bumrah was advised not to play consecutive Tests as part of his workload management. The precaution around Bumrah's usage stems from a stress reaction in his back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January.

In the five-match India-England Test series, Bumrah featured in the first, third, and fourth Tests; however, India lost two fixtures and managed to pull off a draw in the third.

Bumrah finished with figures of 2/112 in his 33 overs in the Manchester Test.

After the conclusion of the four Tests, India remains alive, trailing 1-2 as both teams return to London for one last contest of the five-match series.

In the series opener at Headingley and the third Test at Lord's, India were outbowled by the hosts, leading to their downfall.

India pulled off a stellar draw at Old Trafford in Manchester to stay hot on England's heels as the gruelling series heads towards its conclusion.

