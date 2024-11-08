No discussion on hybrid model for Champions Trophy, not willing to consider it: PCB chairman

Lahore [Pakistan], November 8 : Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that there has been no discussion of a hybrid model and PCB is not willing to consider it for the ICC Champions Trophy slated to be hosted by Pakistan.

"In the last two months, Indian media have reported that India isn't planning to travel. I've discussed this with them and my team, and our stance is clear: they must provide any objections in writing. To date, there has been no discussion of a hybrid model, nor are we willing to consider one. While Indian media are reporting this, no formal communication has been made to the PCB," Naqvi told ESPNcricinfo.

BCCI sources had earlier indicated that the Indian Cricket team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. They had said that BCCI will ask ICC to hold the matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka.

India and Pakistan have not engaged in a bilateral cricket series since the 2012-13 Pakistan tour of India due to strained political relations. Since then, the teams have only faced each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cup events.

Naqvi said "Cricket should be free from politics" and "no sport should be entangled with political matters".

Pakistan is ramping up its facilities in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan as part of preparations for Champions Trophy ODI tournament likely to be held early next year.

