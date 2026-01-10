"No doubt it will be a successful season," says Head Coach Klinger as Gujarat Giants eye confident start

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : The Gujarat Giants are all set to take on UP Warriorz in their opening match of the Women's Premier League 2026 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday.

The team has completed an intense pre-season camp in Mumbai and is ready to build on its maiden playoff qualification last year, according to a release from Gujarat Giants.

Speaking on the eve of their opening match, Head Coach Michael Klinger said, "Qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in WPL history was a fantastic achievement for Gujarat, but this season is a fresh start. Every team begins on an even playing field, and starting well is important as it helps build confidence within the group. We're here to win the competition, but we're also here to enjoy the journey and focus on player development. Over the next month, our aim is that every player finishes this tournament as a better cricketer than when they arrived. From the way the group has trained over the last four or five days, I have no doubt it will be a successful season, both in terms of results and individual growth."

Speaking on the team composition, Klinger said, "We're going to have some selection headaches when it comes to picking our best XI, and that's always a good thing. We've got genuine depth and plenty of options, particularly because of the number of high-quality all-rounders in the squad. When we looked at the most successful teams over the last few seasons, one common factor was the presence of strong all-rounders."

"Bringing in players like Sophie Devine and Kim Garth as a bowling all-rounder has strengthened us further. With six overseas players, choosing the four to start the season will be challenging because they're all high-quality cricketers, but it's a problem we're very happy to have," he added.

Speaking on the young Indian players in the squad, the 45-year-old said, "From a batting perspective, we've brought in some exciting young talent. Anushka Sharma had an excellent domestic season, while Ayushi Soni has a bit more experience and has played some very good cricket for Delhi. Titas has already represented India, which adds valuable exposure to the group."

"Happy brings genuine raw pace, something you don't see too often in the women's game, while Bharti, though slightly more experienced than the others, offers real quality and power. Shivani also adds depth as a batter and can double up as a wicketkeeper. Overall, we're in a strong position, and the WPL will give them opportunities to step up at different stages of the tournament," he concluded.

