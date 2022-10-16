No India-Pakistan bilateral cricket series till 2027

India and Pakistan won’t be facing each other in any bilateral series till 2027. In the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the 2023-2027 cycle sent to all state associations. As per a report in Indian Express, there are no bilateral matches with Pakistan till 2027 but India will play a significant number of bilateral matches across formats, though it has been reduced from the previous cycle (163 to 141). This has been done due to an ICC event every year and a bigger dedicated window for the Indian Premier League (75-80 days every season). However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that in this cycle the quality of content has been improved.

However, the number of home Test matches has gone up along with an optimum mix of quality opponents across all three international formats. A regular IPL season along with a fixed home season also allows for ideal preparation against quality opponents in the right format going into ICC events," said Shah in a circular. It’s to be noted from the FTP that India will be playing more frequently against Australia and England, with a Test or white-ball series scheduled every year (either home or away). “India will be playing five-match Test series against both England and Australia on a home-and-away basis every two years i.e. one home series every four years. In addition, there will also be standalone tours (home and away) of 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. Thus, India will play 5 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is in the cycle (Home and Away) against Australia as well as England comprising one annual series (either red ball or white ball) every year in this cycle.