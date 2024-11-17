No need to take excess pressure: Kapil Dev advises Team India ahead of BGT series

Manesar (Haryana) [India], November 17 : Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former cricketer Kapil Dev on Sunday advised Team India and asked them not to take excess pressure before the series.

According to ESPNcricinfo, India skipper Rohit Sharma and batter Shubman Gill will miss the first Test against Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Perth.

The report stated that Rohit stayed back home for the birth of his second child and will join the India squad ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, which will be kicking off from December 4.

Meanwhile, Gill sustained a left-hand injury while fielding in the slips and did not return on the second day of the intra-squad match.

Speaking to the reporters, Kapil Dev wished Team India luck ahead of the series. He asked India not to listen much and to express themselves.

"...I just want to wish my team all the luck. Don't listen much, go and express yourself. Those who will play well will win. There is no need to take excess pressure," Kapil Dev told reporters.

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

