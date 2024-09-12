"No plans to relocate the Champions Trophy from Pakistan": ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice

New Delhi [India], September 12 : International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Geoff Allardice stated that there are "no plans" to relocate the ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to be held in Pakistan early next year.

As the ICC Champions Trophy inches closer, uncertainty continues to revolve around India travelling to Pakistan to play in the marquee event.

Since the Asia Cup in 2008, India has not played any cricket tournament in Pakistan due to tense relationships between both nations.

A bilateral series from December 2012 in India was the final bilateral series between the two nations. Since then, both nations have only clashed at ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

During a media briefing in Dubai, organised for the Women's T20 World Cup, Geoff stated that there are no plans regarding a change in venue for the Champions Trophy.

"No plans to relocate the Champions Trophy from Pakistan," Geoff said, as quoted from Geo Super.

Earlier this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President, Rajeev Shukla, made it clear that the Indian team will be sent to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year only if the central government gives permission for it.

Speaking to the ANI, Shukla said, "In the case of the Champion Trophy, we will do whatever the Government of India will tell us to do. We send our team only when the Government of India gives us permission. So we will go according to the decision of the Indian government."

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025, known as the "Mini World Cup," will feature eight elite teams, including India, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Pakistan was compelled to use a hybrid strategy when hosting the Asia Cup last year, with all of India's matches, including those against Pakistan, taking place in Sri Lanka.

The tournament final, which India won, took place in Colombo. Although Pakistan had hinted at the possibility of using a hybrid approach to participate in the ODI World Cup in India the previous year, it was never given any thought.

Before they were eliminated in the group rounds, they ultimately played all of their games in India at five different locations. Pakistan are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy, last held in 2017.

