India's renowned bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin, expressed deep concern as his locality endured more than 30 hours without electricity in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung's devastation across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone, accompanied by heavy rains, has severely impacted Chennai and surrounding areas.

Taking to social media platform X, Ashwin shared the dire situation in his neighbourhood, highlighting the prolonged power outage. In a tweet, he stated, "No power in my locality for more than 30 hours too. Guess that's the case in many places. Not sure what options we have."

The cricketer amplified the concern by retweeting another Chennai resident's post expressing worries about power cuts near Grand Mall in the city. Ashwin's engagement on social media sheds light on the widespread impact of the cyclone on essential services, amplifying the challenges faced by residents.

In a prior statement addressing the Chennai floods, Ashwin urged residents to remain resilient, acknowledging that recovery would be a prolonged process even if the rain subsided. The aftermath of Cyclone Michaung has claimed the lives of 17 individuals in various rain-related incidents in and around Chennai. The floods have not only inundated roads but also led to the closure of educational institutions, with private offices instructing employees to work from home until the situation improves.