"No question in my mind he can": Shane Watson backs Cameron Green to open for Australia in Test Cricket

Sydney [Australia], January 4 : Former Australia player Shane Watson said star all-rounder Cameron Green has all the means to succeed as a Test opener.

Watson believes prior experience at the top of the order isn't necessary as selectors consider who will replace the retiring David Warner for the upcoming series.

Australia coach and selector Andrew McDonald first mentioned the prospect of Green as a possible replacement for Warner back in November, though he suggested that the order could be reshuffled with Marnus Labuschagne moving up to open and Green slotting into the middle order.

However, Usman Khawaja, who has become one of the most successful Test openers in history after beginning his career in various middle-order positions, has suggested that Labuschagne should stay at No. 3, while Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh have both stated that they would prefer to stay where they are, raising the possibility of Green opening the batting.

"There's no question in my mind he can [open]. Australia needs to get Cameron Green into the team and the opportunity that you've got right now is for him to open. They'll just have to manage his bowling, for sure, like with my bowling when I was opening the batting. But he absolutely has got the skill, the run-scoring ability and the understanding to be able to make the most of being an opening batter for sure. It might take him a game or two just to be able to work out exactly what his game plan is. But he's definitely got the game and the mentality to make the most of it," Watson told ESPNcricinfo.

Last week, both McDonald and Adelaide captain Pat Cummins acknowledged that all alternatives are on the table, including selecting one of the best three Sheffield Shield openers in Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, and Matt Renshaw. Both, however, stated that they are not opposed to selecting someone without first-class opening experience for the job provided he is among the top six hitters.

Watson did not feel that prior experience opening the batting in first-class cricket was required for the role because he had barely ever opened before doing so at Test level, despite his success opening the batting in ODI cricket. Watson noted former opening pair Simon Katich and Khawaja as examples of middle-order players who have adapted to the job. They are two of just five Australian openers in Test history to have averaged more than 50 runs per inning while totalling more than 2000 runs.

"If you're scoring runs even slightly lower down the order, you're facing new balls at times whether you come in early or facing a second new ball, so you're very well equipped to be able to deal with a brand new ball opening the batting. We have seen it a number of times. Uzzy and Simon Katich are great examples," Watson said.

"It just comes down to what the game plan is and then having the right mindset to be able to capitalise on the technical skills that you do have. I certainly didn't serve an apprenticeship in Shield cricket opening the batting but it suited me down to the ground when I got the opportunity to do it Test cricket, just with my technique but also with my mindset that was created because of it," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor