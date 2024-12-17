No talented player will be left behind: Rohan Jaitley sets goal after being re-elected as DDCA president

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Rohan Jaitley, who has been re-elected president of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) for another term, has said that he will focus on making sure that every cricketer with the potential "can represent the state".

Jaitley, who secured 1,577 votes compared to TMC MP Kirti Azad's 777, is set to lead the charge in creating a thriving ecosystem for cricketing talent in the capital, according to a release from DDCA.

Jaitley's near-term focus revolves around creating a robust system for nurturing young cricketing talent in Delhi. He emphasised the importance of providing resources to cricketers who may lack support but show significant potential.

"It is very important that we focus on making sure that every cricketer with the potential to represent the state gets access to the best possible resources. Whether it's coaching, rehabilitation, or equipment, we will ensure that no player is left behind due to lack of resources," Jaitley said, according to the release.

"Players from humble backgrounds who possess great skill will be given the necessary tools to thrive," he added.

Jaitley's administration plans to establish high-performance centres that will offer year-round professional training to players identified by talent scouts.

"These centres will ensure that every talented player receives top-notch training, regardless of their background. We're also enhancing our clubs to maximise training opportunities, helping young cricketers build on their potential from an early age," he said.

Under Jaitley's leadership, Delhi cricket has already seen substantial growth, including the successful hosting of five ODI World Cup matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the launch of the Delhi Premier League T20 tournament, where top players like Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma participated. This expansion of competitive cricket opportunities is something Jaitley aims to build on in his new term, with a focus on both men's and women's leagues.

"We recently organised the Delhi Premier League for both men and women. Initiatives like this are part of our effort to provide an inclusive and healthy ecosystem for cricketers in Delhi," Jaitley said. "Our goal is to ensure that when players are called to represent the state, they are fully prepared."

Jaitley's election win comes with a strong mandate, as all 12 positions, including five office bearers and seven directors, were swept by his team. Shikha Kumar secured the position of vice president with 1,246 votes, defeating Rakesh Kumar Bansal (536 votes) and Sudhir Kumar Agarwal (498 votes). In the contest for secretary, Ashok Sharma from the Jaitley camp emerged victorious, while Harish Singla claimed the treasurer's role with 1,049 votes. Amit Grover won the tightly contested election for joint secretary, solidifying his place in the new administration.

Jaitley's leadership group introduced new faces into the administration, reflecting his focus on fresh perspectives and youth involvement, the release said.

"We have fresh faces on board, with new perspectives and energy," Jaitley said. "The team is ready to drive the next phase of cricket development in the city. We are organising nearly 1,500 to 1,700 matches a year, so it takes significant effort from all involved to ensure these tournaments deliver on their goals."

As the son of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who served as DDCA President for 14 years, Rohan Jaitley brings a rich legacy but also a forward-looking vision for Delhi cricket. His dedication to grassroots development, coupled with strategic leadership, aims to elevate the capital's cricketing prowess to new heights, the release said.

