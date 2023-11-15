"Nobody comes close to Virat in modern era": Atul Wassan

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 15 : Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan lauded Virat Kohli for scoring a world record 50th ODI century, saying that nobody comes close to the star batter in the modern era.

Record-breaking centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped India post a Himalayan target of 397/4 against New Zealand in the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

"Virat didn't become a modern-day cricketing great after scoring his 50th ODI century today. He is and always has been one of the greats in the game. He has always come good and delivered for the country at big stages. He has done so well for so many years. Geniuses like him know that they have to bring their best to the park during the big stages and they recognise what a big stage is. He is mentally so strong. Also, the flying start that Rohit got India off to provided a great platform for Virat to build on and carry the innings forward. Scoring a century, and, that too, his career's 50th, at the home ground of his childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar was simply great. You couldn't have asked for a better occasion for him to script a world record. Shubman Gill, the way he is playing, might even surpass Virat later in his career. Sachin passed the baton to Virat and Virat seems to be passing it on to Gill. That is why our cricket is doing so well. Nobody comes close to Virat in the modern era" Wassan told ANI.

He also said that everything looks perfect when Team India has all its gun players fit and firing on all cylinders.

In the form that the team is in currently, no one can stop India from winning the World Cup, Wassan added.

"The way India is faring with the bat and ball, I think they outpacing opponents in all aspects of the game. I am also very impressed with the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. The team is gelling as a unit and the same is showing in their performances in the field. Rohit has emerged as a great leader and man manager. There is immense friendship among players. The kind of cricket we have played so far is perfect. No one can take this World Cup away from us," the former India speedster told ANI.

Wassan predicted South Africa to pip five-time World Champions Australia and reach the final on Thursday.

"I also feel that if Australia makes the final, it would make for an ideal finale to the World Cup. I want South Africa to reach the final though," he added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

Virat Kohli (117 in 113 balls, nine fours and two sixes) posted his 50th ODI ton, while Shreyas Iyer (105 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) scored his second-successive WC century, helping India post a massive score. KL Rahul also delivered a 20-ball cameo of 39 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

Tim Southee (3/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Trent Boult (1/86) also got a wicket.

Brief Scores: India: 397/4 (Virat Kohli 117, Shreyas Iyer 105, Tim Southee 3/100).

