Noman Ali shines as Pakistan clinches Test series against Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 27 : Sri Lanka failed the test against Pakistan's orthdox spinner Noman Ali to clinch the series by 2-0 on Day 4 of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Thursday.

Pakistan clinched the series in style as they registered a victory by an inning and 222 runs. Sri Lanka succumbed to a total of 188 just 22 runs better of their previous score.

Day 4 marked the beginning of Sri Lanka trying to cover the massive trail of 410, thanks to the efforts of Abdullah Shafique (201) and Agha Salman (132*) in Paksitan's first innings.

After enjoying a steady start with the bat Noman Ali began his relentless onslaught on the Sri Lankan batters by picking up Nishan Madushka's wicket for 33.

With the end of their 69-run partnership, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was next to follow before completing his half-century. Noman Ali struck once again to take Pakistan a step closer towards victory.

Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews tried to string up a partnership but Nauman didn't allow to let that happen.

The veteran spinner didn't allow to happen that with the next four batters Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Ramesh Mendis falling in quick succession.

With hopes of claiming the desired 10-wicket haul, Noman tried hard to dismiss the remaining three batters.

But it was Naseem Shah who dismissed the remaining batters by dislodging the bails off the stumps of all three batters. Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka failed to open their accounts in front of the 20-year-old's fierce pace bowling.

At the end of Day 4, Pakistan registered a comfortable victory to end the series by 2-0.

Brief Score: Sri Lanka 166 & 188 (Angelo Mathews 63*, Dimuth Karunaratne 41; Noman Ali 7-70) vs Pakistan 576-5 d (Shafique 201, Agha Salman 132*; Asitha Fernando 3-133).

