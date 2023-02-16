None of top players speak to him, he would stand in one corner: BCCI official slam Chetan Sharma after his shocking revelation against India players

A BCCI official has revealed that none of the top Indian cricketers including the likes of Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli ever talk to chief selector Chetan Sharma except in meetings concerning selection for the men's team. Speaking to the news agency PTI, the BCCI official stated that top-level Indian players or head coach Rahul Dravid never speak to Chetan publicly, which was evident during the T20 World Cup in Australia.

As reported by PTI, Sharma's comments have not gone down too well with the BCCI top brass and can also impact the relationship between a player, selector and journalist."No player or selector will be comfortable in sharing a cordial relationship even with well meaning journalists after this sting as the trust factor has been compromised," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Chetan spoke a bit too much. None of the top India players talk to him. Have you seen him speak to Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma publicly in any training session? He would stand in one corner during the T20 World Cup in Australia and no one bothered to speak to him," another BCCI source who was present in Australia said. Chetan Sharma has grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He was the central figure in the recently carried out sting operation by the Zee News. Sharma talked about several prominent names in Indian cricket, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Chetan Sharma even disclosed how some of the Indian players use certain types of injections to attain full fitness. He mentioned that players use injections that contain substances that are not detectable in a doping test.