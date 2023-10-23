Noor Ahmed registers best figures for Afghanistan bowler on World Cup debut

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23 : Young Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed made history on Monday, registering the best bowling figures by an Afghan bowler on his ICC Cricket World Cup debut.

Noor made the record during Afghanistan's World Cup match against Pakistan at Chennai.

Noor registered figures of 3/49 in his 10 overs. He got big wickets of well-set opener Abdullah Shafique besides skipper Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan.

The previous best figures by an Afghanistan bowler on World Cup debut were by Shapoor Zadran in the 2015 World Cup against Bangladesh and he took 2/20.

Pakistan elected to bat first and posted 282/7 in their 50 overs.

Half-centuries from Babar (74 in 92 balls with four boundaries and a six) and Abdullah ( 58 in 75 balls with five fours and two sixes) were the highlights of Pakistan's innings. In the end, knocks of 40 runs each from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan took Pakistan to a competitive total.

Naveen-ul-Haq got two wickets while Mohammed Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai got one wicket for Afghanistan.

