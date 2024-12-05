"Not a huge concern": Australia skipper Cummins provides fitness update on Marsh ahead of Adelaide Test

Adelaide [Australia], December 5 : Ahead of the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in Adelaide, Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Thursday provided a major fitness update on all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and said that there's no "huge concern".

Marsh's fitness has been a point of concern for Australia during the build-up to the second Test of the much-anticipated clash against India. However, the Aussie all-rounder has been added to the playing eleven for the upcoming Adelaide Test.

Marsh's essence to the Australian squad is reflected in his batting average of 40 since he returned to the side in last year's Ashes.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cummins said that Marsh has been suffering from back stiffness since Australia's ODI series against England, which took place earlier this year in September.

The Aussie skipper also confirmed that the all-rounder will warm up on Friday and take part in the game.

"Not a huge concern. You probably need to speak to the physio, but it's back stiffness. It's kind of since the ODIs in England. I think he didn't bowl in a couple of games over there and he's desperately trying to work on that for the last few months. I don't quite know, but he will warm up tomorrow. Pretty confident that, prioritizes his overs for the games rather than kind of using up some them in the nets," Cummins said.

He has been added to the side even after battling with back stiffness, which stopped him from bowling at full tilt during India's second innings in the Perth Test, as per cricket.com.au.

In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

Earlier on Thursday, Australia named the playing eleven for the Adelaide Test and added pacer Scott Boland to the side who will replace injured Josh Hazlewood at the Adelaide Oval.

The Adelaide Test will be Boland's first match for Australia in the last 18 months. Skipper Cummins also confirmed that Mitchell Marsh will be fit to bowl in the Adelaide Test.

Boland's previous Test was against England in the prestigious Ashes 2023 series. The 35-year-old will be replacing Hazlewood who suffered an injury during the Perth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia Playing XI for the Second Test: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

