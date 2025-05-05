Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 : Delhi Capitals assistant coach Matthew Mott had a hilarious talk while evaluating the impact brought by the franchise team mentor Kevin Pietersen as the race for the playoffs intensifies in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pietersen has worked closely with Delhi players, offering them insights using his experience. Mott, who is a part of DC's coaching setup and has witnessed the former English skipper closely operating with the players, joked about what Pietersen brings to the table, but then outlined the massive difference he has been able to make for youngsters and experienced stars.

"Not a lot of money, that's for sure. He's been amazing, sending messages all the time. It's killing him that he's not here. He brings in a wealth of experience from a lot of different environments. He's able to reflect on his own career and bring a different perspective to young and senior players," Mott said before DC's clash against Hyderabad.

Before taking up the assistant coach role with Delhi, Mott had served as England's white-ball head coach till last July. After his two-year tenure concluded with a heartbreak for the Three Lions in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final, he signed up for a managerial role in different franchise leagues.

In addition to serving as Delhi's assistant coach, Mott signed a three-year contract with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. While reflecting on the shift in his job position, Mott said, "It's fresh ice for me. I've been a head coach for 15 years now, so it's nice. Being a head coach is a lot about managing people, so I'm enjoying this different perspective, sitting back a step and coaching the players in a lot more intimate way."

Delhi Capitals, who kicked off the tournament with flying colours and a four-match unbeaten streak, are now gasping for momentum and stand just outside the qualification bracket. DC occupies the fifth spot with 12 points and is keen on rekindling its campaign.

