"Not even close yet...": Chakravarthy on replacing Ashwin as India's top spinner

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 24 : Ahead of the second T20I against England at Chennai, Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy opened up on replacing recently-retired legend Ravichandran Ashwin as team's primary spinner, saying that the shoes are "too big to fill" and he is not close to being compared with the all-rounder yet.

With India 1-0 ahead in the series after a three-wicket win in the first T20I at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Wednesday, Men in Blue will be aiming to take another step in continuing their dominant ways in T20I format. On the other hand, England, under new head coach Brendon McCullum, would be looking forward to finally delivering the 'Bazball' brand of cricket after a stumble at Kolkata. The second T20I will be played at the Chepauk Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the match in the pre-match press conference, Chakravarthy said about replacing Ashwin, "Ashwin has played in all three formats. I have not come to the point where I can compare. I am doing my process. I do not know where it will take me. I can't think of filling his shoes. Ashwin has played so many matches. He has taken more than 500 wickets. Big shoes to fill in. But I am not even close yet."

Ashwin delivered one of the most heartbreaking moments in cricket last year when he decided to call time on his international career after the third Test at Brisbane against Australia ended in a draw. His last international appearance was during the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval, scoring 29 runs across two innings and getting a wicket.

In 106 Tests for India, the legendary all-rounder took 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, with best figures of 7/59. He claimed 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket match hauls in his Test career. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests overall and the second-highest for India, behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). Ashwin also holds the record for the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests, trailing only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (67).

With the bat, Ashwin scored 3,503 runs at an average of 25.75, including six centuries and 14 fifties in 151 innings, with a highest score of 124.

In 116 ODIs, Ashwin took 156 wickets at an average of 33.20, with best figures of 4/25. He also scored 707 runs at an average of 16.44, including one fifty, a knock of 65 in 63 innings. He is the 13th-highest wicket-taker for India in the format. Across all formats, Ashwin took 765 wickets in 287 matches, making him India's second-highest wicket-taker after Anil Kumble (953 wickets). Ashwin was also a key member of the Indian teams that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Speaking about his strategy in Chennai during the second T20I, Chakravarthy said that the plans will be same as always and he will also pay attention on how batters are playing him.

"Basically, you have certain plans for certain batters and that will be pretty much that. But, if they are trying to do something different, it will be more instinctive," he added.

Since his return to T20Is and international cricket last year, Chakravarthy has taken 20 wickets in eight T20Is at an average of 11.70, with best figures of 5/17.

In the first match on Wednesday, India won the toss and elected to field. England lost wickets at regular intervals, with only skipper Jos Buttler (68 off 44 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) putting up a fight for the Three Lions. England was restricted to 132 in 20 overs.

Chakravarthy (3/23) was the top wicket-taker for India, while Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel each took two wickets.

In the run-chase, Sanju Samson (26 off 20 balls, with four boundaries and a six) put on a 41-run stand with Abhishek Sharma (79 off 34 balls, with five fours and eight sixes), who single-handedly led India to victory with seven wickets and 43 balls to spare.

Chakravarthy was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his stellar bowling performance.

