Not Hardik, BCCI wants this 2007 T20 World Cup winning player as captain

In a significant move BCCI is contemplating persuading Rohit Sharma to take charge of the T20 format. This comes despite Rohit's initial reluctance following the team's exit from the 2022 World T20 semi-final as well their recent loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The crucial discussions are set to take place in the national capital on Thursday between BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, as claimed in a report by PTI.

With regular T20I captain Hardik Pandya sidelined due to an ankle ligament tear sustained in the ODI World Cup, the BCCI faces a decision between entrusting Suryakumar Yadav with the leadership or relying on Rohit Sharma's acclaimed captaincy skills demonstrated in the recent ODI World Cup. While Rohit had previously expressed his disinterest in playing T20 Internationals as per the same PTI report, his commendable leadership during the ODI World Cup has compelled the BCCI to consider extending his captaincy tenure until the T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled in the Americas in June-July.

A source within the BCCI spoke to PTI on the condition of anonymity. "Yes, there remains a question about what happens when Hardik comes back, but in BCCI, they feel that if Rohit agrees to lead in T20Is, he will lead in the T20 World Cup In case Rohit doesn't agree, then Surya continues as captain for T20Is in South Africa," the source was quoted as saying.