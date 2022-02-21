"Not hurt hurt at all, have deep respect for him": Rahul Dravid on Wriddhiman Saha controversy

Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid has revealed that he is not at all ‘hurt’ that veteran keeper Wriddhiman Saha's comments to the media. Wriddhiman, whose India career has come to a halt, had told the media that head coach Dravid had asked him to consider retirement during a private conversation after the South Africa series. “I’m actually not hurt at all. I have deep respect for Wriddhi and his achievements and his contribution to Indian cricket. My conversation came from that place. I think he deserved honesty and clarity,” Dravid replied in his typical classy manner where he revealed little about a breach of trust with regards to dressing room conversation. Continuing further he said, “It’s about conversations I constantly have with players. I don’t expect players to always agree with everything I say about them. That’s not how it works. You can have difficult conversations with the players, but that doesnt mean you brush it under the carpet and don't have the conversations,”

Dravid said that his philosophy is to discuss with players even before every playing eleven being picked. “I always believe in having those conversations before every playing XI is picked and be open to questions such as why they are not playing. It's natural for players to get upset and feel hurt.”Dravid also explained that rationale behind speaking to Wriddhiman was because Rishabh Pant has already established himself as the new No 1 keeper and the Bengal man wouldn’t have got chances. “I was just trying to convey that with RP (Pant) having established himself as our No.1 wicketkeeper-batsman, the idea was to say that we are looking to groom a younger wicketkeeper (Kona Bharat). This doesn’t change my feelings or respect for Wriddhi.“Easiest thing for me is to not have those conversations and not speak to players about it. That’s not what I am going to do. But at some stage, I hope they respect the fact that I was able to front up and have those conversations,” he added.