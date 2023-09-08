“Not ideal”: Bangladesh, Lanka head coaches miffed over ACC decision to add reserve day for India-Pak clash

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 8 : The head coaches of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka voiced their misgivings over the decision of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to add a reserve day for the India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup Super Four stage.

The arch-rivals, which came face to face earlier in the rain-hit Asia Cup clash at Pallekele, will square off again in a Super Four clash on Sunday.

Earlier, on Friday, a reserve day was announced for the India-Pakistan clash, which will be played at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

Not holding back, Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurasingha said the decision is not "ideal" as even they would have preferred a reserve day.

"There is a technical committee (in Asia Cup) represented by every participating country – six nations. They might have decided it for some other reason. It is not ideal as we also would have liked to have an extra day," the Bangladesh coach said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

"But I don't have any more comment on this because they have already made a decision. If they had consulted us earlier, we would have given our opinion," the Lankan head coach added.

His Lankan counterpart, former England speedster Chris Silverwood, also expressed his frustration over ACC's decision saying that it could affect qualification scenarios in the elimination stages of the tournament.

"Yeah! Look, obviously, I was a little surprised when I heard it first. But we don't organise the competition, so we can't do a whole lot about it, right? I haven't seen this kind of thing in another tournament, this changing rules in the middle of the tournament," Silverwood said.

"To be honest, I see it only becoming a problem if it provides points to the teams, and affects us," Silverwood added.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will lock horns in what promises to be an enthralling Super Four clash on Saturday.

Players of both teams hit the nets ahead of the Super Four battle on Saturday.

