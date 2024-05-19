Not Kohli's knock or Maxwell's spell, Yash Dayal picks Dhoni's wicket as game-changing moment for RCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Yash Dayal feels MS Dhoni's dismissal in the final over was the turning point of a nervy, do-or-die clash with Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The RCB prevailed in the test of redemption against the CSK as they became the final team to qualify for the playoffs.

Last season, during the Gujarat Titans clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku Singh smashed five towering sixes in Dayal's over to seal victory for his team.

A year later, Dayal found himself in a similar situation. With 17 needed off the final over, MS Dhoni tonked a 110m six out of the park, foreshadowing a similar outcome for the pacer.

But Dayal struck back and removed Dhoni to put RCB just a step away from the final spot in the playoffs. Relying on the slower back-of-the-hand deliveries, he conceded just one run in the next four balls to seal a 27-run win for RCB.

"I think the turning point, I was bowling the last and the most crucial over, I conceded a six on the first delivery and the next ball, I got Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai's wicket. So maybe it was the turning point of the game according to me," Dayal said in the post-match press conference.

"The only thing that was going through my mind was to bowl a good delivery. I didn't have to look at the scoreboard, I just had to bowl well. So that confidence helped me while executing (the final over)," he added.

Dayal's career has completely turned around since he joined Bengaluru. His performances this season have helped him to put Rinku's heroic five sixes aside. The backing that he has received from the management has certainly played its role.

"The biggest benefit that I got after joining RCB is that I have received proper backing. The management told me that I am an important player and I will be backed from beginning to end. All I want to say is the result of their decision to back is paying off," Dayal stated.

Under a situation that exuded pressure, Dayal pointed out the role of RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli's presence which kept the pressure off the youngsters.

"Faf du Plessis is an unbelievable captain. One of the biggest things is that he is an athlete so positive vibes are always there on the ground. Youngsters don't feel pressure when Faf and Kohli are present on the field," Dayal said.

RCB will finish the group stage in the fourth spot with 14 points and a net run rate of 0.459. The final two games of the group stage will decide the opponent that Bengaluru will face in the knockout stage.

