"Not looking that far ahead...": Steve Smith on 2027 Test tours to England, India

London [UK], June 8 : As intrigue continues over how the remainder of Test career would play out for the star Australia batter Steve Smith, the 36-year-old veteran said that he is currently taking things "day by day" and not thinking about exciting Test tours to England and India in 2027.

Smith's current focus however, would be continuing his red-hot run of form in white clothing during the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's from June 11 onwards. Having slammed four centuries across his last five Tests against India and Sri Lanka, plenty is expected from the superstar batter, whose 121 and partnership with Travis Head was the point of difference during the 2023 WTC final against India at The Oval.

After the Champions Trophy, where his team finished their semifinal run under his captaincy with 73 run knock against India in the final four clash, Smith announced his retirement from ODIs in March with 5,800 runs in 170 appearances, 12 centuries, and two World Cup wins.

Though he has not played in T20Is since February 2024 and has not featured in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2021, Smith continues to make space for more T20 cricket as he could play two Major League Cricket (MLC) matches for Washington Freedom between WTC final and Australia's first Test against West Indies in late June. He has also expressed his ambitions to feature in the Olympics and bring the gold home for Australia.

After South Africa decider at Lord's, Smith's next England assignment is the 2027 tour for the Ashes, the year when there will also be a five-Test tour to India.

"I am definitely not looking that far ahead," he said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"I am kind of taking it day by day. While I am enjoying it, while I am batting nicely and feeling like I am contributing to the team, I am pretty happy. But that [2027] is a while away," he added.

On if this WTC final is Smith's last appearance in whites at Lord's, a stadium where he averages 58.33, he said, "I think it is probably, outside of Sydney, my favourite ground to play at. The history, the surface itself. It always takes a few balls just to get used to that slope. One end, you feel like you are standing really tall, the other end, you feel like you are falling over a little bit. But the ball races away, both up the hill and down the hill."

"And then the lunch is fabulous. They always say it is a great place to miss out so you can enjoy your lunch. Fortunately, or unfortunately, the last few years I have done really well there, so I have not been able to cash in on that."

Smith has done well in England, having scored 2,255 runs in 22 Tests and 42 innings at an average of 55.00, with eight centuries and nine fifties and the best score of 215. At Lord's, he has made 525 runs in five Tests, with two centuries and fifties each in nine innings.

In 116 Tests for Australia, Smith has made 10,271 runs at an average of 56.74, with 36 centuries and 41 fifties, with the best score of 239. He is the fourth-highest scoring batter for Australia in the format.

Pat Cummins-led Australia will be looking to retain the mace that they claimed after defeating India in the previous edition of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval in June 2023.

On the other side, a determined South Africa aims for their first ICC trophy in over two decades, with Temba Bavuma leading the charge.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.

