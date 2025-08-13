Canberra [Australia], August 13 : Australia's seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon is worried about the future of ball tweakers around the globe. Lyon declared that his statement doesn't stem from his concern about his position in the team, but the lack of crop of spinners due to the preponderance of grassy turf.

Lyon has been hosting a series of spin-bowling seminars in regional New South Wales. The 37-year-old has been serving as Australia's premier spinner for the last decade. After casting a web of spin to steer the Baggy Greens, Lyon shifted the focus to the broader issue.

"I do care about spin bowling, and I'm not saying this because I'm concerned about my position in the team. I know my role, I know how important spin bowling is, but there is a degree of me that's concerned about spin bowling around the world, not just Australia, with the wickets we're playing on," Lyon said as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald.

Last month, Lyon was snubbed from Australia's final Test XI during the final fixture against the West Indies. It was a rare occurrence, considering it was a rare omission for the seasoned star, barring the injuries.

Despite being disappointed with the decision, Lyon had to swallow the tough pill and acknowledged the selectors' call was understandable given the conditions and, in hindsight, the right one.

The Sabina Park pitch was expected to favour pace heavily, prompting selectors to leave out Lyon in favour of an all-seam attack, a bold move considering Lyon has been a permanent fixture in Australia's Test side since 2013, unless sidelined by injury.

"If you look at spin bowling and your younger spin bowlers around the country, whether they're not getting the overs or the opportunities to bowl on day-three, day-four wickets, or spinning wickets, or even green seamers because the fast bowlers are dominating," he added.

According to Lyon, the global cupboard of spinners is being overwhelmed by the speedsters, with the conditions assisting them in their endeavours. While outlining his "biggest concern", Lyon assured that he will fight for spinners.

"Everyone focuses on the first 10 overs of a game and then usually the last couple of overs and how to win a game. But there's a big part of the game where it can be quite hard to create chances or change the momentum of the game, and I feel like spin bowlers have the opportunity to do that. So I'm always going to fight for spin bowlers, and that's my biggest concern," he concluded.

