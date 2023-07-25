"Not the end for us just because it's Ashes, rather, very much a start": England's Zak Crawley

Manchester [UK], July 25 : England batter Zak Crawley said on Monday that his team is motivated to make the scoreline 2-2 after winning the final Ashes Test and added that the team is still building under the leadership of captain Ben Stokes, so it is not the end for them just because they failed to regain the urn, but rather "a start".

England failed to regain the Ashes. After a win at Headingley, they managed to keep the series alive by 2-1. In the fourth Test at Old Trafford, they dominated the Aussies and looked good to level the series, but the rain gods denied them a chance to do so, leaving them with a chance to level it with a win in the final Test at The Oval.

Levelling the series, despite them not being able to get the Ashes urn, is a huge motivation for England. There is a belief within the team that they have been more assertive and a squared series will be a sort of justice to England.

"I think 2-2 would be fair," said Crawley as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"They had the better of us at Lord's, Edgbaston could have gone either way. We probably deserved this one and Headingley could have gone either way. So I think two-all would be right. We will see, hopefully, we can get it."

The batter said that England will play the same way and they know they can get a big score.

"It suits us to have a little in the wicket - we will see what happens. That is the beauty of a five-Test series; you get a look at them, work out tactics and nuances. I have never played a five-match series before this one. We are massively up for it. And as Stokesy says, we are building as a team, this is not the end just because it is the Ashes. It is very much the start, hopefully," said Crawley.

Crawley said that the mood among the squad after draw at Old Trafford is "flat".

"It's pretty flat. We are disappointed we have played a lot of good cricket in this game. We wanted to win, we were in a good position to win, and two days of rain cost us. But that is how it is," he added.

This Test was incredible for Crawley, as his knock of 189 was a reply to critics questioning his place in the team due to his inconsistency, despite backing he received from Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

He has scored 385 runs in the series so far at an average of 55.00, with one century and a fifty. He is the leading run-scorer in the series so far. He has outscored many greats like David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Joe Root.

Under these circumstances, Crawley feels as good as he has ever been.

"I feel I am as good a player as I have ever been. I feel good about my game, I am pleased with how I am playing - I have just got to build on it. I have a bit more experience now, things to fall back on in different conditions, so yes, I feel I can kick on now," he said.

Crawley also agreed that Australia's extra pace has helped him up his performance. On The Oval's batting-friendly pitch, Crawley hopes to score as much as possible before the Test summer is over.

"I think so, I certainly feel quicker attacks do. Fast bowling suits my game. The Australian attack is a quick attack and I think a bit less when they are faster. I think that just suits my game a bit more. They are unbelievable bowlers, they present different challenges," he said.

"I love batting at The Oval for Kent, and I have played one Test match there and did okay (five and 69 not out against South Africa last summer). Hopefully, it is a decent wicket and a good game," he concluded.

The final Test will take place on July 27.

