Lahore [Pakistan], February 2 : Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq dropped a cryptic post after being snubbed from Pakistan's squad for the forthcoming Champions Trophy.

The defending champions, Pakistan, was the only team left to announce its squad for the tournament, but the wait finally ended on Friday. Before the announcement, the rumour mill constantly suggested the inclusion of experienced southpaw in the 15-member squad.

With opener Saim Ayub ruled out of the tournament due to injury, the Pakistan management decided to take a different route. Fakhar Zaman was named in the squad, with Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel emerging as potential candidates to open alongside the southpaw.

There was a scope for another opener, but the board decided to go heavy on middle-order batters, giving them much-needed explosiveness along with added depth.

With the inclusion of Kamran Ghulam, Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir and Khushdil Shah, there was no room left for Imam in Pakistan's 15-player squad.

"Not the outcome I expected, but the journey isn't over. This is how life is it's all about growth and getting stronger with every hurdle. Patience and trust in Allah is the key!" Imam wrote on X.

Imam's last ODI appearance for the Men in Green dates back to October 27, 2023, against South Africa in the ODI World Cup. He last featured for Pakistan on the international stage in a Test match against Australia in Melbourne in December 2023.

After delivering an underwhelming performance, Imam was dropped from all formats. On the journey to recover his lost form, Imam shifted his focus to the domestic format. He returned to competitive cricket in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25.

While representing Multan, Imam ended the tournament as the third-highest run-getter. In nine innings, the experienced star boasted 635 runs at an average of 79.37, including three centuries and a fifty.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

